The cyber crime police station has arrested two more accused in a ₹2 crore WhatsApp impersonation fraud targeting a company by posing as its managing director. The accused have been identified as Vineet Chaskar, 34, a resident of Kankhal, Haridwar, and Harsh Sharma. (HT File) more

The accused have been identified as Vineet Chaskar, 34, a resident of Kankhal, Haridwar, and Harsh Sharma.

Police said the fraudster had contacted the company’s accounts officer through WhatsApp, using the managing director’s photograph and directing him to transfer ₹2 crore into a specified bank account.

During the investigation, ₹13 lakh was traced to a bank account in Haridwar. The account holder disclosed that Vineet and Harsh had promised him a ₹50,000 loan in exchange for access to his bank account. The amount was withdrawn through a cheque and handed over to Harsh.

Harsh, already lodged in Bhondsi jail in another cyber fraud case, allegedly disclosed handing over around ₹12 lakh to Vineet and another associate for commission. Vineet was arrested during a raid in Haridwar on Tuesday. Six accused had earlier been arrested in the case. Both fresh arrests have been followed by judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.

A case under Sections 319(2) (cheating by impersonation), 318(4) (cheating), 336(3) (forgery), 338, 340(2) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered on April 17 this year.

A Hisar resident was allegedly duped of ₹11 lakh by the directors of AVM Global Visa Services Pvt Ltd, operating from Sector 9, Chandigarh, on the pretext of arranging a tourist visa.

A total of five complainants have reported against the company. Police have registered an FIR against Aman, his wife and others under Sections 318(2) (cheating) and 61(2)(a) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 3 police station. Further investigation is underway.