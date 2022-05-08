Chandigarh health secretary orders probe into erroneous medical certificate after PwD candidate loses MBBS seat
The UT health Yashpal Garg secretary on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the issuance of two different medical certificates by Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH-32), board, which led to a persons with disability (PwD) candidate losing his MBBS seat despite scoring a requisite National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result.
The applicant, Jiwan Kumar Kafle, who appeared in the 2021 NEET was initially declared ineligible by the board, but was subsequently declared eligible after examination with better equipment by the same board. The admission Committee of GMCH-32, however, denied him admission as the counselling for admission in MBBS course was closed by the time of the second decision. Kafle is physically handicapped with a 40% vision impairment.
Garg, in his order said, “An inquiry to be conducted by the Medical Superintendent of GMCH-32 in the matter about issuance of two medical certificates by the same Medical Board with diametrically opposite opinion about eligibility under PwD category for admission to MBBS Course in GMCH-32. The inquiry report should also suggest corrective measures to avoid occurrences of such instances in future.”
He added that the existing processes to issue such certificates need to be streamlined and required advanced equipment needs to be procured.
Garg has now asked that matter to be taken up with the National Medical Council (NMC) with the request to allow creation of one supernumerary seat in the MBBS course for the particular academic session 2021-22 under PWD category in UT pool
-
Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases climb to 167
The tricity on Saturday logged 33 fresh Covid-19 infections, the third time this week, that pushed the active cases to 167, highest in the past 61 days. At 167, the active cases in the tricity now are the highest since 168 on March 7. At 16, majority of Saturday's fresh cases were recorded in Mohali, a first since March 4, when 17 cases were reported.
-
Mohali zila parishad chairperson’s husband ends life
The husband of Mohali zila parishad chairperson on Saturday ended Gurdhyan's' life by driving his SUV into the Bhakra Canal on Chandigarh Road in Rupnagar on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Mohali resident Gurdhyan Singh, husband of zila parishad chief Jaswinder Kaur, said police. There were some posters of the Congress in the vehicle. The police have shifted the body to the Rupnagar civil hospital.
-
Mohali: Jobless graduate held for extorting money by posing as cop
Police on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old jobless youth for posing as a policeman to extort money from commuters at a fake naka in Phase 6. The accused, identified as Avinash Kumar, a resident of Kurali, Mohali, completed his bachelor of arts from a private college in Chandigarh last year and had been unemployed since, said police. His arrest came following a tip-off to the police regarding a fake naka near Max Hospital in Phase 6.
-
Three held for beating gurdwara manager to death in Zirakpur
Police have arrested three men for beating to death the manager of the historical Gurdwara Nabha Sahib in Zirakpur on the shrine's premises on Friday night. The accused were identified as Avatar Singh Nagla, a resident of Nagla village, and Sukhwinder Singh Patwari and his son Ravinder Pal Singh, both residents of Mansa. They were arrested on the complaint of Shamsher Singh, who works as a storekeeper at the gurdwara.
-
Stray dog bites on the rise, but Mohali MC in no hurry to check their population
A whopping 2,287 incidents of stray dog bites have surfaced across Mohali in March and April alone, but have failed to wake up the municipal corporation from its slumber. According to the data available with the district health department, 1,970 cases of stray dog bites were reported in Mohali in 2017, a number that jumped to 8,445 in the four years till 2021 – an over four-fold spike.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics