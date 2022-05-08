Chandigarh health secretary orders probe into erroneous medical certificate after PwD candidate loses MBBS seat

The UT health Yashpal Garg secretary on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the issuance of two different medical certificates by Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH-32), board, which led to a persons with disability (PwD) candidate losing his MBBS seat despite scoring a requisite National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result.

The applicant, Jiwan Kumar Kafle, who appeared in the 2021 NEET was initially declared ineligible by the board, but was subsequently declared eligible after examination with better equipment by the same board. The admission Committee of GMCH-32, however, denied him admission as the counselling for admission in MBBS course was closed by the time of the second decision. Kafle is physically handicapped with a 40% vision impairment.

Garg, in his order said, “An inquiry to be conducted by the Medical Superintendent of GMCH-32 in the matter about issuance of two medical certificates by the same Medical Board with diametrically opposite opinion about eligibility under PwD category for admission to MBBS Course in GMCH-32. The inquiry report should also suggest corrective measures to avoid occurrences of such instances in future.”

He added that the existing processes to issue such certificates need to be streamlined and required advanced equipment needs to be procured.

Garg has now asked that matter to be taken up with the National Medical Council (NMC) with the request to allow creation of one supernumerary seat in the MBBS course for the particular academic session 2021-22 under PWD category in UT pool