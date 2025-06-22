Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi
Chandigarh: IMD issues orange alert for UT today

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 22, 2025 07:32 AM IST

The temperature is expected to be lower with thunderstorms and rain; the maximum temperature can go down to 30°C by Thursday and the minimum to 25°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city amid prediction of heavy rain on Sunday. The maximum temperature on Saturday hiked to 36.3°C, a 2.1°C higher than Friday’s 34.2°C. The minimum temperature also increased to 27.8°C on Saturday from Friday’s 26.7°C. With increased temperature, the maximum humidity remained 73% and minimum humidity 50%. As per IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to drop to 34°C on Sunday. The temperature is expected to be lower with thunderstorms and rain. The maximum temperature can go down to 30°C by Thursday and the minimum to 25°C.

With increased temperature, the maximum humidity remained 73% and minimum humidity 50%. (HT File)
With increased temperature, the maximum humidity remained 73% and minimum humidity 50%.

