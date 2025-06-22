Chandigarh: IMD issues orange alert for UT today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city amid prediction of heavy rain on Sunday. The maximum temperature on Saturday hiked to 36.3°C, a 2.1°C higher than Friday’s 34.2°C. The minimum temperature also increased to 27.8°C on Saturday from Friday’s 26.7°C. With increased temperature, the maximum humidity remained 73% and minimum humidity 50%. As per IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to drop to 34°C on Sunday. The temperature is expected to be lower with thunderstorms and rain. The maximum temperature can go down to 30°C by Thursday and the minimum to 25°C.

