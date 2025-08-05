Search
Chandigarh: Keep umbrellas handy for 2 days

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 10:50 am IST

The city received 0.8 mm rain on Monday morning, followed by cloudy weather, kick-starting the week on a pleasant note.

Amid the cloudy weather, the maximum temperature fell from 34.7°C on Sunday to 33.8°C on Monday. More rain is likely till Wednesday, as per MeT. (Keshav Singh/HT)
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), chances of rain will continue in the city on Tuesday.

While rain is likely on Wednesday as well, its probability is likely to go down after that. With a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) approaching the city, more rain is likely around the weekend.

Amid the overcast conditions, the city’s maximum temperature fell from 34.7°C on Sunday to 33.8°C on Monday, normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature fell from 26°C on Sunday to 25.9°C on Monday, one degree below normal.

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 34°C while minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C.

