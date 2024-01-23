Chandigarh mayoral elections: HC seeks poll schedule by Wednesday morning

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday morning gave the Chandigarh administration a day to apprise it of the poll schedule for the mayoral elections that have been postponed from January 18 to February 6. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday morning gave the Chandigarh administration a day to apprise it of the poll schedule for the mayoral elections that have been postponed from January 18 to February 6. (HT file photo)

Hearing a petition by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Kuldeep Kumar, who challenged the UT administration’s order to put off the polls, a bench of justices Sudhir Singh and Harsh Bunger deferred the hearing for Wednesday morning as the UT administration cited law and order apprehensions again. The UT administration said February 6 had been decided after taking into account several factors and added that the new date could be announced after February 29.

The court was dissatisfied with the UT’s response and deferred the hearing for Wednesday morning, while observing that if the poll schedule is not placed before the court on Wednesday, the petition will be decided on merit.

Last Thursday, the AAP had moved the court after the mayoral polls were postponed at the eleventh hour with councillors being told that the presiding officer had fallen ill.

During the hearing on Thursday evening, the counsel for the Chandigarh administration had informed the high court that February 6 had been fixed as the next date for the polls after assessing the law and order situation.

The mayoral polls, which were to take place on Thursday, were deferred till further orders after presiding officer Anil Masih fell sick.

The Congress and the AAP, which have joined hands for the mayoral polls, have accused the ruling BJP of deferring the elections apprehending “imminent defeat”.