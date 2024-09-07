Chandigarh MC to form special squad for better Swachh Survekshan ranking

A special squad of officers will be constituted to deal with the day-to-day affairs related to Swachh Survekshan-2024 parameters on the ground level, city mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor said on Friday. Dhalor suggested to organise monthly awareness camps in villages, colonies and slums, including all peripheral areas of city, to create awareness regarding Swachh Survekshan and its parameters. (HT File)

The mayor, during a review meeting, asked the officials concerned to constitute a team of officers, including all wings of MC, to check violations. Defaulters will be challaned on the spot as per norms, the mayor said.

Dhalor suggested to organise monthly awareness camps in villages, colonies and slums, including all peripheral areas of city, to create awareness regarding Swachh Survekshan and its parameters. He said special cleanliness drives will be carried out on regular basis to clean public toilets.

The mayor asked the engineers concerned to put up the status of the legacy waste mining project at Dadumajra dumping site and regular camps be organised at the Dadumajra village and colony to resolve their day to day problems and other issues.

He directed the officers to use a mobile app for monitoring the maintenance of toilet blocks outsourced to contractors on weekly basis. He said contractors not performing up to the mark in maintaining the toilet blocks be pulled up and their contracts be cancelled.

He said that LED screens should be arranged in heavily populated areas, including Sector 15, 17, 19, 22 and 34, to display various components and parameters of Swachh Survekshan.

On “Plastic Mukt Shahar”, the mayor said violators be challaned in case of first violation and FIR can be lodged against repeat defaulters.

It is worth mentioning that the city had moved from the 66th position in Swachh Survekshan 2021; 12th in 2022 to 11th position in 2023.