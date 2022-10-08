Chandigarh: NRI among 3 held for setting Meghnad’s effigy on fire night before Dussehra

Three people, including an NRI, were arrested on Saturday for setting fire to an effigy of Meghnad, the night before Dussehra festivities in Sector 46.

The accused were identified as Tejinder Singh, 31; Jasraj Singh, 19, of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, and Arayan, 31, of Sector 68, Mohali. Tejinder is an Australia-based NRI.

A police official said the trio was inebriated when they directed a rocket cracker at the effigy and set fire to it “just for fun”. They had fled the spot in an SUV, which has been impounded. The accused will be produced in court on Saturday.

On October 5, the accused were booked under Sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant), 457 (trespassing), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.