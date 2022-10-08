Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: NRI among 3 held for setting Meghnad’s effigy on fire night before Dussehra

Chandigarh: NRI among 3 held for setting Meghnad’s effigy on fire night before Dussehra

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 08, 2022 02:57 AM IST

The accused were identified as Tejinder Singh, 31, an Australia-based NRI;Jasraj Singh, 19, of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, and Arayan, 31, of Sector 68, Mohali

A police official said the trio was inebriated when they directed a rocket cracker at the effigy and set fire to it “just for fun”. They had fled the spot in an SUV, which has been impounded. (HT Photo)
A police official said the trio was inebriated when they directed a rocket cracker at the effigy and set fire to it “just for fun”. They had fled the spot in an SUV, which has been impounded. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Three people, including an NRI, were arrested on Saturday for setting fire to an effigy of Meghnad, the night before Dussehra festivities in Sector 46.

The accused were identified as Tejinder Singh, 31; Jasraj Singh, 19, of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, and Arayan, 31, of Sector 68, Mohali. Tejinder is an Australia-based NRI.

A police official said the trio was inebriated when they directed a rocket cracker at the effigy and set fire to it “just for fun”. They had fled the spot in an SUV, which has been impounded. The accused will be produced in court on Saturday.

On October 5, the accused were booked under Sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant), 457 (trespassing), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out