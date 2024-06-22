 Chandigarh police top in speedy passport verifications - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
Chandigarh police top in speedy passport verifications

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 23, 2024 05:16 AM IST

A certificate of recognition was awarded to Chandigarh Police by the Union ministry of external affairs in a ceremony held at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan

The Chandigarh Police have been recognised as the top-performing police force among all Indian states and Union territories for swift passport verification during fiscal year 2023-2024.

Union minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh presenting a certificate of recognition to Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur. (HT Photo)
Union minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh presenting a certificate of recognition to Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur. (HT Photo)

A certificate of recognition was awarded to the police force by the Union ministry of external affairs (MEA) in a ceremony held at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan on Saturday.

Kirti Vardhan Singh, minister of state for external affairs, presented the award to Kanwardeep Kaur, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh, during the Regional Passport Officers’ Conference, which took place on Saturday. The award acknowledges the Chandigarh Police’s exemplary service in efficient and timely verification of passport applicants.

Surendra Singh Yadav, director general of police (DGP), Chandigarh, commended the passport verification and Samavesh teams, along with all beat officers, for their significant contribution to this achievement.

KJ Srinivasa, joint secretary (PSP) & chief passport officer, emphasised the crucial role of police verification in the passport issuance process and praised the Chandigarh Police.

“The dedication and efficiency demonstrated by the Chandigarh Police are exemplary and have set a benchmark for other state and UT police forces,” said Srinivasa.

The event gathered representatives from 37 passport offices across India, officials from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration, and senior MEA officials to discuss and enhance passport service delivery. Himachal Pradesh secured the second place and Delhi came third.

