News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Protesting Youth Congress workers face water cannons

Chandigarh: Protesting Youth Congress workers face water cannons

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 18, 2023 07:46 AM IST

The Punjab Youth Congress workers were protesting in Chandigarh against the deteriorating law and order situation in the state

As many as 30 Youth Congress workers from Punjab were detained on Sunday while marching towards the CM residence in Chandigarh.

Police using water cannons to disperse Punjab Youth Congress workers protesting outside the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Sector 15, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Police using water cannons to disperse Punjab Youth Congress workers protesting outside the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Sector 15, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The workers were protesting against the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. They were later let off.

The party workers, including several Youth Congress leaders, were stopped by police barricades near Punjab Congress Bhawan in Sector 15, where a water cannon was used to stop them from marching further.

Earlier, members of the Youth Congress staged a dharna, raising slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state. Punjab Youth Congress chief Mohit Mohindra took to social media platform X, stating: “We stand united against the tide of deteriorating law and order in Punjab. The @AAPPunjab government’s incapability is evident, but the @IYCPunjab is resolute in our commitment to fight for a safer and better Punjab.”

Mohit said the state was currently witnessing a disturbing rise in criminal activities, including gang violence and drug smuggling. “The rising number of youths and farmers succumbing to drug addiction demands immediate attention. The situation becomes even more disconcerting when the high court criticises the role of the police, particularly their reluctance to lead the prosecution after registering FIRs against drug traffickers, indirectly aiding their evasion of criminal culpability,” he said.

