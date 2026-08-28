Chandigarh: PU app for students among key promises by parties to students

With Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) elections scheduled for August 31 and PU parties now getting nominations out of the way, parties have started focusing on making promises to students for what they will bring if elected. Interestingly, two of the four presidential hopefuls have promised students to launch a Panjab University (PU) app. This is the first time that such a promise has been made by parties. Students campaigning during students council election at UIET South Campus Sector 25 in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

While parties for years have promised that students will get their own Panjab University PU email addresses and ultimately did nothing about it, this is the first time that parties have promised a PU app. And it’s not just a promise as both Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) have now launched initial versions of these apps.

ABVP campus president Parvinder Negi said that the idea to make an app came from seeing fresher students go through various issues, which they have to deal with. “We have launched a placeholder app with the services that it will offer including Erickshaw services, looking at attendance and showing important circulars issued by PU. If Ankit is elected as president we will work with PU to make the app a reality and its usage will make life easier for students,” he said.

While ABVP has created the app with placeholders for service, they will only give access to PU officials to feed the student data and safeguard it. They said that the app will be launched from PU’s side, once completed. However, most of previous president Gauravveer Sohal’s promises also remain in limbo for which a senior party member said that uncertainty over the vice-chancellor’s term had stalled their progress and they aim to achieve past promises like cyclical female reservation for PUCSC elections this year if elected.

ASAP meanwhile have launched a similar app at around the same time as ABVP and have said if their candidate Aadil Brar wins the election then the app will be developed in tandem with PU. ASAP state spokesperson Vatanveer Singh Gill said that all private universities of the region have their own version of apps to help students and it is high time that PU develops this as well. “Our app, PU Connect app will work based on student’s name and ID. Notices, results and complaints, everything will be addressed through it.” Gill added that the app had been prepared by their team without any extra cost to the students.

ASAP has also promised launching health insurance for all students for no extra cost following the death of the research scholar last month allegedly due to electrocution. However, the Aam Aadmi Party is yet to give the full money to PU for the boys and girls hostel which they had promised in 2023 so it remains to be seen how this will be achieved.

National Students Union of India (NSUI) had announced their key promise at the same time while announcing Gurman Singh Sidhu as their presidential face. This year NSUI has targetted the examination fee issue, and promised that if brought into council they will do away with examination fees for all students. While NSUI is known for picking smart issues that affect students across campus, this year many students are quick to point out that even if examination fees is abolished, PU can increase tuition fees or will recoup the money through other charges. It is not generating the same buzz as in 2023 when Jatinder Singh Virk of NSUI had won the presidential seat by announcing menstruation leave for all female students on campus. They were able to get this approved and the policy is still in effect in PU departments.

Sath remains the underdog in the polls this year amidst the four parties, never having won the presidential seat in PUCSC before this. Darshpreet Singh who is running for the president seat has made forty promises including academic reforms, digital initiatives and a freeze on fee hikes and mid course fee hikes. However, during campaigning rather than focusing on their message they continue to target the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and ABVP which is the student wing of the Sangh. They are also attacking other parties over their unkept promises from previous years and are asking Sath be given a chance this year.