Chandigarh roads to get fresh carpeting

The UT engineering department has commenced recarpeting of major roads in Chandigarh from Friday as part of efforts to improve road infrastructure and provide smoother and safer surfaces for commuters. The work has begun on Dakshin Marg, Purv Marg and Sarangpur Road and is being carried out in a planned, phased manner. (HT)

The work has begun on Dakshin Marg, Purv Marg and Sarangpur Road and is being carried out in a planned, phased manner. Officials said the sequence of work has been decided based on the condition of existing road surfaces, traffic movement and requirements of individual stretches.

The department said the recarpeting would improve riding quality, road safety and connectivity while addressing surface damage and deterioration caused by prolonged use and weather conditions.

Concerned officers and field staff have been directed to closely monitor the quality and progress of the works and ensure that the recarpeting is carried out according to prescribed specifications and within stipulated timelines.

The department has also appealed to residents and commuters to cooperate with the authorities during the work. People have been advised to follow traffic diversions, barricading and other safety measures introduced at work sites wherever required.

The engineering department said the road improvement programme was part of its continuing efforts to provide better, safer and more comfortable road infrastructure to residents and commuters across Chandigarh.

Vidya Path to face closures for re-carpeting work

Re-carpeting work on Vidya Path (V-3 Road) on the Sector 41 side will continue till September 16, while work on the Sector 54 and Sector 55 sides will be carried out from September 17 to 25. During the Sector 41 work, the road will remain closed on that side. From September 17, only one side of the road will be closed in the Sector 54-55 stretch, with traffic allowed on the other side. Commuters have been advised to use alternate routes to avoid congestion and drive slowly and cautiously while passing through the work zone.