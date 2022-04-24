Chandigarh: Speeding car claims 25-year-old biker’s life
A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a speeding car hit him on the Sector 45/50 dividing road, police said on Saturday.
The victim, Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Sector 22, worked at Jagatpura village. Police said he was driving back home around 10.30 pm on Thursday, when the accident took place. Kumar was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead. His wife, who was riding pillion, suffered minor injuries.
The car driver, Satnam Singh, 30, of Sursing village, Tarn Taran, Punjab, was arrested and later bailed out. He is facing a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.
Ludhiana | Industrialist Upkar Ahuja elected CICU president unopposed
Upkar Singh Ahuja was elected as the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings president unopposed for a term of two years. Ahuja's reappointment was declared by Office of the Director of Industry and Commerce, Chandigarh, joint director and presiding officer Vishav Bandu Monga after the annual general meeting held today at CICU Complex, Focal Point. He has held key positions in business organisations including Punjab Small Industrial Development Board and the Chamber for two terms.
MCG to outsource 16 community centres to pvt players on trial basis
With the aim of improving the maintenance of community centres and offering residents better services, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has decided to outsource 16 community centres to private agencies on a trial basis from next month. MCG's chief engineer T L Sharma said during his tenure as the chief engineer at Karnal and Kaithal, he introduced the policy of outsourcing community centres to private agencies.
Delhi: At Jahangirpuri, residents hope for return to normal as gates reopen
Residents of Block C in Jahangirpuri were allowed to the leave the block after a week on Saturday morning, as the police lifted some of the blockades they had put in place after communal clashes tore through the northwest Delhi locality, which also saw bulldozers take down “temporary structures” during an 'anti-encroachment' drive on Wednesday.
Damage to GMDA’s new pipeline hits water supply for a day
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Saturday said its main water supply pipeline catering to sectors 111 to 115 was allegedly damaged near Bajghera by a group of unidentified men involved in supplying water to condominiums through tankers. President of Saikunj Residents Welfare Association, Rakesh Rana, said he informed about the damage to the pipeline to the GMDA on Thursday and asked them to repair it.
Chandigarh: 200 shanties razed during demolition drive
The UT estate office on Saturday carried out a demolition drive in Manimajra and Kishangarh areas, during which around 200 shanties were razed. The teams also demolished walls and illegal shops constructed on agricultural land in these areas. The teams were led by the sub-divisional magistrate (east) and comprised officials from the revenue department and 150 policemen. The drive is likely to continue on Sunday as well.
