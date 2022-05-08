Chandigarh students find themselves in their element for CBSE’s Class 12 chemistry exam
Class 12 students in the city exuded confidence after appearing in the chemistry exam conducted at Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools on Saturday, with several of them discussing their chances of getting a perfect 35/35 score in the exam.
Outside Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 46 D, Samar, a student of Guru Nanak Khalsa School, Sector 30, said he solved the sample paper given by CBSE and Saturday’s exam was much easier than that.
“However, an understanding of the topics was required as the questions asked weren’t so straightforward,” he added.
Another student from the school, Akshay, said the exam’s organic chemistry portion was relatively difficult, a sentiment that was later echoed by fellow student Rishabh Sood.
Vipul Yadav of Ajit Karam Singh International Public School, Sector 41, meanwhile, said he was able to finish the writing the chemistry exam well in time without any major difficulties.
“Most emphasis was on physical chemistry which I was able to attempt well. Only a few questions of inorganic chemistry were asked. The questions asked for organic chemistry were also relatively easy,” he said.
Kunal Singh, who runs a coaching centre in the city for preparation of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) exam said, “The exam was fairly easy with 60% of the questions straight out of the exercises mentioned in the textbook.”
“The other questions only had slight modifications. Many students are expecting good marks in this,” he added.
CBSE’s second-term exams for Class 12 started on April 26 onwards. Exams for food production, design and office procedures and practices will be held on Tuesday. Class 10 students, meanwhile, will appear in their science exam on Tuesday.
-
PAU student hangs herself in hostel room
A student was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room at Punjab Agricultural University's Hostel 11 on Saturday evening. The 20-year-old victim, who hailed from Pathankot, was pursuing a bachelor of technology degree in food and technology, and was in her second year. In her suicide note, the victim apologised to her parents for taking the extreme step. The victim's roommate found her lifeless body at around 5.15pm and raised the alarm.
-
924 police personnel reshuffled in Ludhiana
Days after the transfer of station house officers, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma reshuffled 924 police personnel on Friday night. “While the reshuffle is being touted as the biggest in a decade, the transfer of at least 1,500 more cops is on the cards,” an officer privy to the matter, said on condition of anonymity. Sharma said the cops had been transferred on administrative grounds.
-
PWD superintending engineer booked for seeking ₹21 lakh bribe
A superintending engineer of the public works department (B&R) has been booked for allegedly demanding ₹21 lakh bribe from a contractor at the “behest of ministers” for approving a tender for widening a road, the police said on Saturday. The case was registered on Friday at the Batala Civil Lines police station after a court of judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) issued an order to investigate the matter.
-
Fire breaks out at chemical trader’s shop in Ludhiana
A fire broke out in a chemical trader's shop in the basement of a three-storey building near Punjab Agricultural University's Gate Number 3 on Saturday morning. The fire broke out in Walia Complex at around 8.45am, and soon the basement was engulfed with thick black smoke. Panicked shopkeepers alerted the fire brigade, and two fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. The firefighters were able to douse the flames by 11.30am.
-
AAP Khadoor Sahib MLA launches app to redress public grievances
In a new initiative, Aam Aadmi Party's Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura on Saturday launched an online application for solving the grievances of the people of his constituency. The app, E-Office Khadoor Sahib, can be downloaded by scanning a QR code. The MLA has also appointed a volunteer in every village of the constituency to ensure the use of the online portal to provide hassle-free services to various departments of the state government.
