Chandigarh: Tribunal quashes UT’s house allotment orders under power pool

The central administrative tribunal (CAT), quashed two orders issued by the UT administration for allotment of government accommodation from the electricity pool and directed authorities to reconsider the applications of 24 employees transferred to Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL). Tribunal directs reconsideration of applications of 24 employees shifted to power firm. (HT File)

The tribunal set aside House Allotment Committee office orders dated March 27 and March 30, 2026, observing that the applicants claims could not be excluded from consideration merely because they had been transferred to CPDL.

The employees had approached the tribunal challenging the allotment process after their applications for government accommodation were not considered on merits, while houses from the electricity pool were allotted to employees of other wings of the engineering department.

The applicants argued that their transfer to CPDL under the Chandigarh Electricity Reforms Transfer Scheme, 2025, should not deprive them of service-related benefits. They also contended that their applications had not been properly considered.

The UT administration, however, maintained that employees transferred to CPDL could continue occupying government accommodation already allotted to them, subject to applicable rules, but could not claim fresh allotment, upgradation or a change of location.

In its order, the tribunal noted that no specific rule or instruction had been shown that expressly barred employees transferred to CPDL from having their accommodation applications considered solely on that ground. It also observed that merely placing the applications before the House Allotment Committee did not establish that the claims had been examined on merits.

The tribunal held that the authorities were required to consider the applications in accordance with the applicable accommodation rules and instructions. It clarified that the decision did not confer an automatic right to government accommodation on the applicants.

The UT administration authorities have been directed to assess each applicant’s eligibility, entitlement, category, seniority and other relevant parameters, and pass a reasoned order. They must also reconsider the eligibility and entitlement of employees who received allotments under the now-quashed orders, wherever required.

The exercise is to be completed expeditiously, preferably within six weeks of receipt of a certified copy of the tribunal’s order.

The tribunal clarified that it had not examined the legality of the employees’ transfer to CPDL, which is the subject of separate proceedings. No costs were imposed.