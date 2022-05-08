Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases climb to 167
The tricity on Saturday logged 33 fresh Covid-19 infections, the third time this week, that pushed the active cases to 167, highest in the past 61 days.
At 167, the active cases in the tricity now are the highest since 168 on March 7.
At 16, majority of Saturday’s fresh cases were recorded in Mohali, a first since March 4, when 17 cases were reported. Another 12 people were found infected in Chandigarh and five in Panchkula.
The cases in Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 15, 20, 26, 29, 37, 39, 44 and 38 (West), Mauli Jagran and Ram Darbar.
Among the 167 infected people in the tricity currently, 76 are in Chandigarh, 64 in Mohali and 27 in Panchkula.
On the rise since April 16, tricity’s active cases crossed the 100 mark on April 26 and since have remained in triple digits for 12 consecutive days, while showing no signs of declining.
Mohali zila parishad chairperson’s husband ends life
The husband of Mohali zila parishad chairperson on Saturday ended Gurdhyan's' life by driving his SUV into the Bhakra Canal on Chandigarh Road in Rupnagar on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Mohali resident Gurdhyan Singh, husband of zila parishad chief Jaswinder Kaur, said police. There were some posters of the Congress in the vehicle. The police have shifted the body to the Rupnagar civil hospital.
Mohali: Jobless graduate held for extorting money by posing as cop
Police on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old jobless youth for posing as a policeman to extort money from commuters at a fake naka in Phase 6. The accused, identified as Avinash Kumar, a resident of Kurali, Mohali, completed his bachelor of arts from a private college in Chandigarh last year and had been unemployed since, said police. His arrest came following a tip-off to the police regarding a fake naka near Max Hospital in Phase 6.
Three held for beating gurdwara manager to death in Zirakpur
Police have arrested three men for beating to death the manager of the historical Gurdwara Nabha Sahib in Zirakpur on the shrine's premises on Friday night. The accused were identified as Avatar Singh Nagla, a resident of Nagla village, and Sukhwinder Singh Patwari and his son Ravinder Pal Singh, both residents of Mansa. They were arrested on the complaint of Shamsher Singh, who works as a storekeeper at the gurdwara.
Stray dog bites on the rise, but Mohali MC in no hurry to check their population
A whopping 2,287 incidents of stray dog bites have surfaced across Mohali in March and April alone, but have failed to wake up the municipal corporation from its slumber. According to the data available with the district health department, 1,970 cases of stray dog bites were reported in Mohali in 2017, a number that jumped to 8,445 in the four years till 2021 – an over four-fold spike.
Woman arrested for strangulating man to death in Chandigarh’s Sector 41
Four days after a man was found dead in The victim, Pardeep, a labourer's neighbour's house in Sector 41 on May 3, police have arrested a woman, with whom he had an extra-marital relation, for murdering him. Shalu has been identified as Shalu, 42, a resident of Sunny Enclave, Kharar. A resident of Sector 41, Pal was a tubewell operator. Following a probe, police arrested a labourer, Shalu, who is divorced and lives with her daughter.
