After staying below 10 for five consecutive days until October 5, tricity’s Covid-19 cases have started surging again.

For the past three days, the tricity has been logging more than 10 cases. After 11 infections on Thursday, the day after Dussehra, 17 cases cropped up on Friday and 14 more on Saturday.

Saturday’s tally included nine cases from Mohali, three from Chandigarh and two from Panchkula.

Amid the rising cases, tricity’s active caseload also shot up to 68 after staying below 60 for five consecutive days.

Now, there are 32 infected patients in Chandigarh, 23 in Mohali and 13 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases remain in double digits for third straight day