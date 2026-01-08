Chandigarh: Visibility drops to 150m on season’s 2nd coldest day

Visibility dropped to just 150 metres early Wednesday morning as dense fog returned to the city. While no flight cancellations were reported, several trains ran behind schedule and motorists also faced troubles in commuting. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 13°C and 14°C while the minimum will remain between 7°C and 8°C. (HT Photo for representation)

At 13°C, the city recorded its second lowest maximum temperature of the season even though the sun showed up by afternoon. Similar conditions, i.e, cold mornings with dense fog and sunshine by afternoon, are expected to continue over the next few days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

Visibility, which was 250 metres at 5.30 am, dropped to 150 metres by 8.30 am. Visibility between 50 metres and 200 metres is classified as dense fog by the IMD. Conditions improved later in the day, with visibility increasing to 600 metres by 11.30 am and improving further by afternoon. This was the first spell of dense fog in the city since December 29, when visibility had dropped to zero.

At 13°C, the maximum temperature was three degrees below normal. Earlier on January 4, the day temperatures had dropped to 12°C, which was the lowest that the city has seen so far this season.

The minimum temperature also dropped from 7.7°C on Tuesday to 7.6°C on Wednesday, still a degree above normal. This is the lowest that the minimum temperature has gone this month, while last month, the minimum temperature had dropped to 5.4°C on December 3.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 13°C and 14°C while the minimum will remain between 7°C and 8°C.

AQI moderate

The city’s air quality index (AQI), meanwhile, continues to remain in the moderate bracket. As per the AQI bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s AQI was 160 on Wednesday. AQI between 101-200 is considered moderate but can cause breathing discomfort to the people with asthma and diseases of the lungs and heart.