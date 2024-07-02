 Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.43 °C, check weather forecast for July 2, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.43 °C, check weather forecast for July 2, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on July 2, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 2, 2024, is 36.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.43 °C and 38.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.79 °C and 33.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73%.

With temperatures ranging between 29.43 °C and 38.04 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 126.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 3, 2024 29.72 °C Moderate rain
July 4, 2024 29.44 °C Light rain
July 5, 2024 25.35 °C Moderate rain
July 6, 2024 24.65 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 7, 2024 26.85 °C Light rain
July 8, 2024 29.12 °C Light rain
July 9, 2024 35.0 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 2, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.75 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 30.71 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.91 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.27 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 28.25 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 28.67 °C Light rain
Delhi 36.43 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Chandigarh weather update on July 02, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
