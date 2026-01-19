Chandigarh: Week ends on a balmy note, more sun ahead

After braving a week of biting cold days and colder nights, Chandigarh wrapped up the weekend on a balmy note, with sunshine and rising temperatures finally offering residents the much-needed relief. Just four days ago on Wednesday, the city had recorded its coldest day in 13 years, with the day temperature sinking to 8.9. (HT Photo)

The maximum temperature climbed to 23.4°C on Sunday, up by 1.4 degrees from Saturday’s 22°C and a pleasant five degrees above normal.

Just four days ago on Wednesday, the city had recorded its coldest day in 13 years, with the day temperature sinking to 8.9, a biting 9.5 degrees below normal and lowest since 6.1°C on January 8, 2013.

Wednesday was, thus, also the season’s first “severe cold day”, declared when the minimum temperature falls below 10°C and the maximum is over 6.5 degrees below normal.

Rising steadily since, the mercury crossed the 20-degree mark on Saturday, with the sun making a solid comeback, a contrast to the foggy and gloomy conditions that prevailed through the past two weeks.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is expected to remain stable between 22°C and 23°C over the next few days, making for more toasty afternoons.

However, nights and early mornings will continue to be chilly. Even on Sunday, the minimum temperature dropped to 5.5°C, down from previous night’s 6°C and around 2 notches below normal.

The IMD has forecast dry weather over the next few days, with no significant rainfall activity expected. The minimum temperature is likely to rise by 2 to 3 degrees over the next three to five days, but may dip again thereafter.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense fog at isolated places on Monday and Tuesday, asking residents to remain cautious, especially during early morning and late-night hours.