Chandigarh women a cut ahead in self-diagnosing health problems, as per National Family Health Survey
Women residents of the city are more vigilant in self-diagnosing health problems, including the lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes and hypertension, as compared to men, the data released by the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) revealed on Saturday.
The NFHS 2019-21, conducted by the Union ministry of health and family welfare, is the fifth in the series and provides information on population, health and nutrition for each state and UT as well as national figures.
The report said the percentage of women in the 15-49 age group who had reported having diabetes, asthma, goitre or other thyroid disorders, any heart disease or cancer was more as compared to the men.
Around 3.6% women in the city self-diagnosed their ailments as compared to 2.5% men. Interestingly, the data shows that 1.2% of women diagnosed having asthma, 6.8% women detected goitre or other thyroid disorders while 0.6% heart-related disease, while no men self-diagnosed the aforementioned health issues.
The report has also revealed that be it diabetes, obesity, anaemia or breast cancer, Chandigarh has the highest percentage of incidents of these diseases despite the relatively small population.
The recent survey also showed that around 30.6% of the city’s men are suffering from hypertension, as compared to 24% of women. The national averages for hypertension in men and women are 24% and 21.1% respectively.
Health experts believe that sedentary lifestyle and eating habits are reasons towards increasing diseases. The busy lifestyle, which has drastically altered eating habits with people preferring junk and packaged foods, was credited to inviting serious lifestyle-related issues, the doctors said.
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s (PGIMER) head of the department of endocrinology Dr Sanjay Bhadada said, “In Chandigarh, less number of women are involved in physical activities, as compared to men as they are burdened with office and household work. Also, the nutritional level in women is low. Due to this, women are more prone to getting lifestyle disease.”
“As far as reporting of the disease is concerned, men usually ignore visiting the hospital due to their work schedule and lifestyle. It was learnt that more men are involved in drinking alcohol and they mostly hide the diseases that occur due to consumption of alcohol,” he added.
Chandigarh health secretary orders probe into erroneous medical certificate after PwD candidate loses MBBS seat
The UT health Yashpal Garg secretary on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the issuance of two different medical certificates by Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH-32), board, which led to a persons with disability (PwD) candidate losing his MBBS seat despite scoring a requisite National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result. The applicant, Jiwan Kumar Kafle, who appeared in the 2021 NEET is physically handicapped with a 40% vision impairment.
Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases climb to 167
The tricity on Saturday logged 33 fresh Covid-19 infections, the third time this week, that pushed the active cases to 167, highest in the past 61 days. At 167, the active cases in the tricity now are the highest since 168 on March 7. At 16, majority of Saturday's fresh cases were recorded in Mohali, a first since March 4, when 17 cases were reported.
Mohali zila parishad chairperson’s husband ends life
The husband of Mohali zila parishad chairperson on Saturday ended Gurdhyan's' life by driving his SUV into the Bhakra Canal on Chandigarh Road in Rupnagar on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Mohali resident Gurdhyan Singh, husband of zila parishad chief Jaswinder Kaur, said police. There were some posters of the Congress in the vehicle. The police have shifted the body to the Rupnagar civil hospital.
Mohali: Jobless graduate held for extorting money by posing as cop
Police on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old jobless youth for posing as a policeman to extort money from commuters at a fake naka in Phase 6. The accused, identified as Avinash Kumar, a resident of Kurali, Mohali, completed his bachelor of arts from a private college in Chandigarh last year and had been unemployed since, said police. His arrest came following a tip-off to the police regarding a fake naka near Max Hospital in Phase 6.
Three held for beating gurdwara manager to death in Zirakpur
Police have arrested three men for beating to death the manager of the historical Gurdwara Nabha Sahib in Zirakpur on the shrine's premises on Friday night. The accused were identified as Avatar Singh Nagla, a resident of Nagla village, and Sukhwinder Singh Patwari and his son Ravinder Pal Singh, both residents of Mansa. They were arrested on the complaint of Shamsher Singh, who works as a storekeeper at the gurdwara.
