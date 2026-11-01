Chandigarh: Youth killed as speeding Thar overturns on Sector 16-17 road

A 22-year-old man was killed and his friend injured after their speeding SUV lost control, overturned multiple times and crashed into a tree on the Sector 16-17 road in Chandigarh on Friday night. Police have registered a case against Priyanshu under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 17 police station. The accused is yet to be arrested. Both sections are bailable. (HT File)

The deceased, identified as Sahil, a resident of Rohtak, was declared brought dead at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. The driver, Priyanshu, a resident of Bihar, escaped with minor injuries and was discharged after receiving treatment.

According to police, the two were travelling from the Sector 9-10 side around 10.30 pm when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle due to speeding. The SUV flipped several times, mounted the road divider and rammed into a tree. It also hit barricades placed alongside the road.

The impact left the vehicle severely damaged, and bystanders took some time to rescue the occupants. Sahil had sustained critical injuries and was rushed to GMSH, where doctors declared him dead.

Police suspect the occupants may have been under the influence of liquor at the time of the accident. Samples have been collected, and the report is awaited. If the driver tests positive, relevant provisions of the law will be added to the FIR.

Police have registered a case against Priyanshu under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 17 police station. The accused is yet to be arrested. Both sections are bailable.

The two men were living in rented accommodation in Mohali. While Priyanshu was employed in the IT sector, Sahil was unemployed and had reportedly told his family about plans to start an automobile-based business.

A police official said the tree struck by the SUV was near a spot where police usually set up a weekend naka. Although the naka had been shifted at the time of the accident, the official said personnel could have suffered serious injuries had they been present.