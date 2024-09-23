Chandigarh: Brace for rain till October as monsoon retreat delayed

With monsoon still active even as the city approaches the end of September, monsoon withdrawal in the city is likely to be delayed, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials. Visitors relishing ice-cream amid the sunny weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. The day temperature rose to 36.1°C, highest since 36.4°C on September 11. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The normal date for monsoon’s retreat from Chandigarh is September 25. However, this time, it is likely around the first week of October, said IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul.

Paul explained, “Monsoon started a bit late this year and even now, the system is continuing over the region. Around the end of the month, we are expecting more showers. The withdrawal will be declared after this only, most likely in the first week of October.”

Paul added that over the years, there was a changing trend in monsoon in thisregion where its onset was starting late, which was leading to its withdrawal also getting delayed.

For monsoon withdrawal to be declared, there are many factors to be considered, as per the weathermen, apart from at least four to five days with no rain in the region.

The humidity also has to start reducing while an anticyclonic movement develops over the region. Meanwhile, the system is likely to get active againthis week.

While the week is off to a dry start, rain is likely on Thursday and Friday, as per initial forecasts. Chances of rain can also continue over the weekend.

Till now, 712.2mm rain has been recorded this monsoon season, which is 13.5% below normal for the corresponding period.

Meanwhile, amid the clear weather on Sunday afternoon, the maximum temperature rose from 35.3°C on Saturday to 36.1°C on Sunday, 2.8 degrees above normal and highest since 36.4°C on September 11.

However, last year the maximum temperature had gone up to 37°C in the month, on September 7 and 8. The record for highest maximum temperature in September is 38°C on September 27, 1987.

The minimum temperature also increased slightly from 25.3°C to 25.4°C, 1.2 degree above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 36°C, and the minimum temperature between 26°C and 28°C.