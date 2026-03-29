Chandigarh: Cop objects to foul language by group in public, assaulted

A Chandigarh Police constable was allegedly attacked by a group of around 10 people near the Manimajra bus stand after he objected to abusive language being used in front of his wife. The cop sustained injuries to his face, head, right hand and left leg. (HT)

According to police, the incident took place around 7.50 pm on March 21 when constable Yashveer Singh, 42, a resident of Police Colony, Manimajra, had stopped at a golgappa stall with his wife.

In his complaint, Singh stated that three to four youths present at the spot began hurling abuses at him. When he objected, asking them not to use foul language in front of women, the situation escalated.

As the couple tried to leave, the youths allegedly called their associates. Soon, a group of six to seven more persons gathered and surrounded Singh, blocking his way. The complainant alleged that the group assaulted him with kicks and punches, and also attacked him with sharp weapons. He further stated that he was strangled and threatened with death.

Singh sustained injuries to his face, head, right hand and left leg. He initially received treatment at the Manimajra civil hospital and was later referred to GMCH, Sector 32, for further medical care.

Police said on March 23, preventive action was initiated against three suspects — Adarsh, Arun and Vikram, all residents of Rajiv Colony, Panchkula. During subsequent investigation, more accused were identified, including Rajiv, Sanjeev, Amit, Rahul, and three women — Varsha, Savita and Mamta.

Based on the complaint and verification, a case was registered at the Manimajra police station under multiple sections, including charges related to assault, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation.

Police said further investigation was underway to identify the roles of all accused and effect arrests