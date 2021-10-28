Chandigarh: Drunk man scales airforce station wall, arrested

A 22-year-old pizza delivery man was arrested after he trespassed into the prohibited area of 12-Wing Air Force Station in an inebriated condition, Chandigarh Police said on Wednesday.

Identified as Mohit Kumar, the accused is a migrant from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh and works at a pizza joint in Sector 26. The police said that the accused had in inebriated state when he was arrested.

According to police, Kumar had consumed liquor with a relative and then boarded an auto-rickshaw that dropped him near the airforce station on Tuesday. He then scaled the security wall near the old airport area and jumped inside the technical area of the station, which is a prohibited area.

Kumar was apprehended by a guard on duty and handed over to police. A case under Sections 448 (house-trespass) and 451 (house-trespass in order to commit any offence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the police station in Sector 31 on the complaint of Group Captain JJ Singh, who is the station security officer.

Earlier, on September 30, a Manimajra resident suspected to be under the influence of liquor was arrested for forcibly trying to enter the 3BRD airforce station in Chandigarh.