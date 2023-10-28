News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: GMCH-32 suspends nurse for sexually harassing female doctor

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 suspends nurse for sexually harassing female doctor

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 28, 2023 08:42 AM IST

A nursing officer at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, has been suspended for sexually harassing a female post-graduate junior resident in the hospital’s psychiatry ward.

Nursing officer Dabkesh Kumar was suspended after the inquiry committee verified the facts regarding a harassment complaint filed by a resident doctor against him, said Dr Sudhir Garg, medical superintendent, GMCH.

The complaint, which alleged harassment in the psychiatry ward, was thoroughly investigated by the internal complaint committee (ICC) under Section 4 (2) of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The committee found prima facie evidence supporting the allegations against Kumar, leading to the decision to suspend him, said Dr Garg.

As per the powers conferred under Rule 10 of Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, Kumar was placed under suspension with immediate effect.

During his suspension, he is entitled to draw subsistence allowances as per the applicable rules. He will also receive dearness allowances and other compensatory allowances based on his pay at the time of suspension, subject to fulfilment of the necessary conditions.

In addition to the suspension, Kumar is required to report to the office of the nursing superintendent at GMCH, Chandigarh, which will serve as his headquarters during this period. He is prohibited from leaving his headquarters without prior permission from the authorities and must report to his headquarters every Wednesday.

