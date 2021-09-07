Chandigarh: OPD registration for GMSH-16 at Sampark Centres too

In view of rush at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, patients will be able to do OPD registration at Sampark Centres in Chandigarh. Also, online OPD slots at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, will be increased by 33%.

UT health secretary Yashpal Garg made these announcements after a surprise visit to the two government hospitals on Monday.

“At GMSH, there was a huge rush for OPD registration and it was very difficult to maintain social distancing. During the day, about 1,800 OPD registrations were done,” said Garg. He said the issue was discussed with the Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC) and it was found feasible to allow registrations at Sampark Centres for nominal charges around ₹10.

It was also decided that online registration should be encouraged and a separate window should be created at GMSH so that online registered patients can get barcode printed OPD cards without any hassle, Garg said.

Accommodation for attendants

“A front desk is also to be provided at the hospital so that all information about the indoor patients is available at one place and the visitors don’t have to run around,” directed Garg.

For the attendants of indoor patients at the two hospitals, dormitory accommodation will be provided at UT Guest House No 2 (earlier known as Panchayat Bhawan) on priority.

“The director hospitality is to provide such accommodation out of the available 100 dormitories, on the basis of documents relating to indoor admission,” Garg said.