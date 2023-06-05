Chandigarh police to come closer to community with Samavesh

Aiming to increase coordination between police and residents, as well as to resolve residents’ grievances regarding law and order problems, the Chandigarh Police will launch community policing programme Samavesh in July. Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur interacting with members of CRAWFED in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur shared this during an interaction with members of the Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) on Sunday.

“The city police are dedicated to resolve each and every problem being faced by residents. To ensure grassroots-level communication with citizens, the Samavesh programme will comprise an area-wise advisory body and members of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will be part of the panel. The panel will hold regular meetings so that issues being faced by citizens can be taken up by RWAs and police will start working on resolving those issues,” said Kaur, while sharing details of the project.

Police to also coordinate with UT admn, MC

“The police will also take up matters with the Chandigarh administration and municipal corporation if the need arises. Our Atal Sehbhagita Kendras are working actively and all non-crime police services, including address verification, passport verification, character verification, tenant/PG verification, etc., will be provided at the kendras. Beat policing and community policing will also be strengthened under Samavesh,” the SSP said, adding that the programme will help bridge the gap between police and public communication.

Notably, the Samavesh programme was launched in July last year by Union home minister Amit Shah. After preparing the detailed plan, police will implement the programme in July.

CRAWFED chairman Hitesh Puri said, “The Samavesh programme will help the police and citizens maintain a healthy relationship and communication. It will keep a check on local crimes and resolve issues that go unreported at police stations.”

Body’s general secretary Dr Anish Garg said, “The programme is the need of the hour as problems of citizens, especially the ones being faced by senior citizens, will be resolved through community policing. We will be able to keep a tab on criminal activities in each sector. Also, monthly meetings with police will ensure proper communication.”

Night patrolling intensified

During the meeting, the SSP shared that the city police had added 10 more PCRs and 16 motorbikes for enhancing night patrolling. These measures have helped reduce the PCR arrival time to three to four minutes once a call is made at distress number 112.

She also said she will take up the matter of installing CCTV cameras in vulnerable places, and at entry and exit points of all sectors with the civic body.

Later, CRAWFED members handed over a memorandum to the SSP, demanding enhancement of night patrolling and police visits to senior citizens’ homes to ensure their well-being, besides highlighting presence of unauthorised vendors on streets, and other law and order related matters.The resident body also sought regular meetings between members and police.