Chargesheet against owners, staff of Sector 17 based immigration firm

The Chandigarh police have submitted chargesheet against three accused from Sector 17-based immigration company, BB Council, for cheating people on the pretext of sending them abroad. The police submitted chargesheet against three persons. (iStock)

The charges have been framed under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 120 B of Indian Penal Code against accused Manpreet Singh Brar, 50, Ravinder Singh,25 and Jyoti Mehra, 32 of BB Council, Sector 17.

On August 8, Chandigarh Police registered a case and booked Sector 17-based immigration company, BB Council.

The case was registered on the complaint of Gurcharan Singh, 73, of Bathinda, who reported that Ravinder Singh, alias, Ravi Saab, Manpreet Singh Brar, Jyoti Mehra, Pushpinder Kaur and others of BB Council, duped him of ₹7.43 lakh on the pretext of providing study visa for Canada.

He reported to the police that he came to know about the immigration company from an advertisement on YouTube and contacted them to send his granddaughter abroad.

Singh stated that the immigration firm charged ₹7.43 lakh but did not provide the visa. When he demanded his money back, the firm owners refused. As per police, Gurcharan is not the only victim, at least 17 people have filed complaints against the owner and staff members of BB Council.

Charge-sheet mentioned that during investigation, police recovered a total of 30 passports, 12 lakh cash, 183 bank-signed cheques, and documents from the possession of accused Manpreet Singh and a total of 21 passports, three mobile phones of BB Counsel company, documents, CPU, laptop and car from the accused Ravinder Singh.

The police stated in the chargesheet that as part of investigation, the verification BB Counsil’s registration was done from protector of emigrants (POE) and labour department. “It was not found registered with POE and the firm was found registered with the labour department from May 2023, whereas the complainant of cheating was registered in 2022.”

The police submitted chargesheet against three persons. It adds, that the arrest of Pushpinder Kaur, (employee of the firm) is pending and hence supplementary challan is pending.

