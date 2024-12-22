Chautala cremated with full state honours in Sirsa village

The last rites of former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) party chief Om Prakash Chautala were performed with full state honours at his Teja Khera farmhouse in Sirsa on Saturday. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paying tributes his to former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in Sirsa on Saturday. (PTI)

Earlier in the day, the veteran Jat leader’s mortal remains were kept at the farmhouse for people to pay their last respect to the departed leader, who passed away due to a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Gurugram on Friday.

Several dignitaries, including vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar, union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Shiromani Akali Dal leaders Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia, BJP leader Manpreet Badal, Congress leaders Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala and several others attend the last rites of the departed INLD patriarch.

The former CM OP Chautala’s body was wrapped in the Indian tricolour and decked with garlands. His head was covered with his popular green turban (party’s colour) and he was wearing spectacles. The politicians from across the party turned up at Teja Khera to pay homage to Chautala.

The politicians were seen consoling INLD leader and Chautala’s younger son Abhay Singh Chautala, elder son Ajay Singh Chautala, who heads the JJP party, and other family members, including former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, ex-CM Chautala’s brother Ranjit Chautala and other family members.

Despite differences in politics, the entire Chautala clan was seen attending the funeral of OP Chautala.

Talking to the media, INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala said that he has lost his father, but the state has lost its son, who fought their battle and worked for the welfare of farmers and labourers. “My father was a resilient leader, and he faced many ups and downs in political as well as in family life, but he never lost courage. He was the main architect in the development of Gurgaon and other parts of the state. He was the strong voice of farmers and labourers. I will continue to follow his footsteps,” he said.

The funeral pyre was lit amid chants of Vedic hymns by priests.

Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar, who attended Chautala’s funeral was seen consoling Abhay Chautala. He said that he received sad news of Chaudhary Sahab’s demise the previous day. “Five days ago, I spoke to Chautala sahab and he was inquiring about my health. He was more concerned about me. I have close ties with him for the last many years and his demise is a big loss to me also. He was dedicated to the rural system. Farmers’ progress and development of villages was Chautala’s priority. He was an outspoken and bold person,” the vice-president said.