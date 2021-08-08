Close shave for driver as moving car catches fire in Ludhiana

A moving Tata Nano car caught fire near Jain Villa Colony at Bhamiyan Road on Saturday night. The driver, Gurpreet Singh, had a narrow escape as he managed to get out of the car in the nick of time after passers-by alerted him.

A short-circuit in the car’s engine is suspected to be the reason behind the incident. Even as nearby residents and shopkeepers tried to douse the fire using water buckets, flames completely engulfed the car in no time. Gurpreet, who is a trainer at a gym on Bhamiyan Road, was returning home when the fire started.

Sambhav, a local who called the fire brigade, said, “Before the fire brigade could reach the spot, the car was completely damaged. Fortunately, the owner escaped safely.”

Fireman Amritpal Singh of Focal Point fire station said on receiving an alert, they sent one fire tender to the spot and the flames were doused in around half an hour.