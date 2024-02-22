Col CK Nayudu trophy: Chandigarh logs 8-wicket win over Maharashtra

In their last game of the Col CK Nayudu trophy, Chandigarh registered an eight-wicket win over Maharashtra at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Chandigarh registered four wins in seven games and lagged behind Saurashtra by just one point. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh could not to enter the knock out round and Jharkhand topped the league stages with 32 points with four wins in seven matches. Saurashtra registered an innings win over Assam in their last match and were placed second on the points tally.

The team won four matches in seven fixtures. Chandigarh registered four wins in seven games and lagged behind Saurashtra by just one point. They were placed third. Chasing 161 runs on the last day, the hosts achieved the target at the loss of two wickets.

Earlier, in reply to Maharashtra’s 280 runs, Chandigarh scored 330 runs and gained a lead of 50 runs. Maharashtra’s second innings collapsed for 210 runs. Chandigarh skipper Arjun Azad contributed 45 runs and Nehal Pajni (77) and Akshit Rana (33) were unbeaten.