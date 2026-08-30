Cong MLAs’ ‘manhandling’: Ex-speaker seeks action against Chandigarh Police

Former Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Kuldeep Sharma on Saturday urged incumbent speaker Harvinder Kalyan to take suo motu cognisance of the alleged manhandling and wrongful restraint of Congress MLAs by Chandigarh Police outside the assembly premises. The former speaker argued that wearing black shirts or carrying placards outside the assembly should not, by itself, constitute an offence warranting such action. (HT FILE)

In a statement, Sharma said that while the smooth functioning of the assembly was the Speaker’s responsibility, the rights and privileges of MLAs outside the House also warranted protection.

Referring to an incident witnessed outside the assembly premises a day earlier, Sharma termed the alleged treatment meted out to leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was “heckled and tackled” by cops, as a shameful chapter in the history of the Haryana assembly. “Congress MLA Kuldip Vats was badly injured by such pushing and use of force against him and others as well,” the former speaker said.

The former speaker argued that wearing black shirts or carrying placards outside the assembly should not, by itself, constitute an offence warranting such action.

Calling the alleged police conduct “shameful, undemocratic and unlawful”, Sharma asked the speaker to ascertain the facts through an inquiry and fix responsibility on officials found responsible.

He also suggested that opposition MLAs should consider moving a privilege motion against the erring officials. Sharma said cases should be filed under Sections 126 (wrongful restraint) and 221 (obstructing public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.