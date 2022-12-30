Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to enter Punjab on Jan 11

Published on Dec 30, 2022 09:35 PM IST

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ spearheaded by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will enter Punjab on January 11, said Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Raja Warring.

The route of the yatra in Punjab is yet to be finalised. (PTI file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

The route of the yatra in Punjab is yet to be finalised, he said.

Warring alleged that there were security lapses, during the Delhi phase of the yatra and in view of that , party high-command has asked the Union ministry of home affairs to make foolproof security arrangements for the yatra in Punjab.

The route of the yatra in Punjab is yet to be finalised, he said.

Warring alleged that there were security lapses, during the Delhi phase of the yatra and in view of that , party high-command has asked the Union ministry of home affairs to make foolproof security arrangements for the yatra in Punjab.

Warring alleged that Covid-19 was being used as an “excuse to stifle” the yatra. He claimed that a conspiracy was hatched to stop Rahul Gandhi’s visit and the leaders of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) were afraid of Gandhi’s new ideas. He said that the yatra had crossed over 100 days and “it was a story of those countrymen who dream of a brighter future”. He termed the yatra historic and said that the Punjab phase of the yatra was going to be unique as Punjabis were known for their hospitality.

