Congress oppressed poor for 60 years, says Haryana CM Saini

Accusing the Congress of “insulting Constitution and spreading lies”, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the Congress-led governments did not benefit the poor in past 60 years. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (HT File Photo)

“During the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Congress misled people by falsely claiming that if Narendra Modi once again became Prime Minister, he would abolish the Constitution and end reservations. However, today the country understands their fake claims,” Saini said in a press conference here, stating that the Congress was the first to tamper with the original spirit of the Constitution.

The chief minister said that then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru included Article 370 in the Constitution even after Dr BR Ambedkar opposed it in the Parliament, arguing that Article 370 should not be included in the Constitution.

“The Congress was the first to tamper with the original spirit of the Constitution. Congress has insulted the Constitution on various platforms and should apologise to the country,” said Saini adding that people will never forgive the INDIA block for misleading them.

He said that despite Congress’ false propaganda in the Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s vote share has increased compared to Congress.

He asked Congress to list out the steps they took for farmers in 60 years.

Falsehood is in Aam Aadmi Party’s DNA

Reacting to statements made by the Delhi government on the issue of water, chief minister Saini said that as per the Supreme Court’s order, Haryana is giving Delhi more water than its share. If water comes from Himachal Pradesh, it will be given entirely to Delhi, and there will be no problem.

“It is the Aam Aadmi Party’s DNA to tell lies. They work only by relying on lies,” he said. The chief minister also said that there is also AAP government in Punjab and they should ask Punjab to give SYL water so that Haryana’s water shortage can be fulfilled and Delhi also gets extra water.