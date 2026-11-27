The Punjab Congress organised the “Save Constitution-Anti-Drug Rally” to mark Constitution Day on Thursday, with state chief Pargat Singh saying that BR Ambedkar gave the country a Constitution that guaranteed equal rights, dignity and justice to every citizen. Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh (HT)

Targeting the BJP-led central government, Pargat accused it of weakening constitutional and democratic institutions.

“The Constitution is not merely a document but the soul of the nation and the spirit on which democracy rests. However, those in power today, instead of working within the constitutional framework, have started considering themselves above the Constitution. They must understand that power can never be greater than the Constitution; rather, the Constitution is far greater than power,” Pargat said while addressing the party rally in Amritsar.

He said the Congress party had always upheld the Constitution above the government. Historic legislations such as the Right to Education and the Right to Information were introduced by the Congress, empowering ordinary citizens with the right to education and the right to seek accountability from the government.

“In contrast, today’s governments are weakening constitutional institutions and people’s rights. The world is changing rapidly. Technology and artificial intelligence have ushered in a new era, and major transformations are expected in society, employment and working patterns in the coming years. Unfortunately, instead of receiving employment opportunities, the country’s youth are being forced to struggle from pillar to post,” said Pargat.

The state Congress president said the biggest challenge before the country today was to protect the Constitution and democratic institutions. “There is a need for people to unite against forces that seek to crush the rights of ordinary citizens,” he said.

He accused the BJP of promoting hatred and social divisions to remain in power, steadily moving the country toward fragmentation. At such a critical time, the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi were the ones fighting resolutely to safeguard the Constitution, democracy and the unity of the nation, he added.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa, manifesto committee chairman and MP Dr Amar Singh, MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and former minister Raj Kumar Verka also addressed the gathering, comprising former MLAs, other senior Congress leaders and a large number of party workers.