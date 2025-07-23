Cool winds from hills keep July temps down in Chandigarh

Even as only 1.4 mm rain was recorded in the city on Tuesday, the maximum temperature stayed below 30°C for the second consecutive day. This has made July this year cooler than last year, when no days were recorded with maximum temperature below 30°C the whole month. As per the India meteorological department (IMD) officials, this is due to sporadic rain spells over the month this year. Even as only 1.4 mm rain was recorded in the city on Tuesday, the maximum temperature stayed below 30°C for the second consecutive day. This has made July this year cooler than last year, when no days were recorded with maximum temperature below 30°C the whole month. As per the India meteorological department (IMD) officials, this is due to sporadic rain spells over the month this year. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Maximum temperature rose from 27.7°C on Monday to 29.1°C on Tuesday, still 4.7 degrees below normal. This is the lowest that the maximum temperature has gone in the month of July since 2023 when record rain was recorded, and over 300 mm rain was recorded in a single day. Maximum temperature was 25.8°C on July 11.

The minimum temperature also fell from 26.8°C on Monday to 24.5°C on Tuesday, 2.4 degrees below normal. This isn’t the lowest of the month and the temperature went down to 24.4°C on July 16 and 24.3°C on July 10, however, it is lower than all of July last year when the minimum temperature was lowest on July 3 at 25.6°C. In 2023, the minimum temperature was lowest on July 22 at 23.5°C.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “The fall in temperature has to do with rain and cloud cover. As it continued to rain or drizzle throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday, temperature was unable to rise due to sparse sunlight. The weather will remain the same on Wednesday as well but it is likely to become warmer after that.”

Paul added that rains in Himachal were also leading to cooler winds in the region. Further, weak western disturbances (WD) are also affecting parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and bringing cooler winds to this region. Even on Tuesday, the maximum temperature of Chandigarh at 29.1°C was comparable to Dharamshala at 26.1°C, although Shimla is much colder at 19.6°C.

Monsoon has been sporadic in the city, with rain throughout the day on some days while some days have been dry and sunny. Speaking about this, Paul said that this has to do with the shift of the monsoon trough. The monsoon trough is usually situated a bit south of the region during this time, but when it shifts northwards, it brings rains to the region. On Tuesday the monsoon trough had started to shift Southwards, as it was passing through Rohtak while on Monday it had come up to Chandigarh.

Expect more rain from July 27

Even as some spells of light rain can be expected the rest of the week after Wednesday, the monsoon system is likely to strengthen again around July 27. This is likely to be the last spell of rain which we get this month. Paul said that the monsoon system is expected to stay activated and we can expect a good amount of rain in the second half of the monsoon season as well.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 29°C and 32°C while minimum temperature will remain between 26°C and 28°C.