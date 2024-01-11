Cops deployed at hotspots to check crime against women in Haryana

In a bid to enhance the sense of security among women, police teams have been deployed at places across each district where women commonly face harassment, Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur said on Thursday. The DGP said women cops in civilian attire have been deployed in areas identified as hotspots for molestation.

This campaign has been launched state-wide to curb crimes against women and to send out a strong message to unruly individuals.

“The teams are stationed at busy locations such as schools, colleges, educational institutions, bus stands, corporate sectors, markets, etc. These teams are actively preventing harassment and misconduct towards women and girls, while taking necessary action against miscreants,” DGP Kapur said.

“During these encounters, young individuals are questioned and warned, while their parents are contacted and informed about their children’s behaviour to prevent future incidents.”

The DGP reiterated that women’s safety is a priority in the state. He said the teams of women police officers, deployed throughout the state, have undergone specialised training by experts from a voluntary organisation in Gurugram.

This training equips the teams with skills to prevent crimes against women and effectively communicate with women to gather feedback.

Register on Haryana 112 for trip monitoring system

The DGP said additionally a ‘Trip Monitoring System’ has been started in the state to enhance women’s safety. The women travelling alone can utilise this service provided by Haryana Police by registering on Haryana 112. Once registered, women can ensure their journey’s safety, as they will be continuously monitored by the police team until they reach their destination securely. An appeal has been made to women to take advantage of this service by registering themselves in large numbers, the DGP said.