Corruption charges: VB denies political vendetta against Ashu
Chandigarh: Refuting allegations of political vendetta, the Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that the complaint against former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was received during the previous Congress government’s tenure.
Ashu, who was the minister of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs in the previous Congress government, is accused of corruption in awarding tenders for transportation of food grains.
Some people had moved a complaint against the petitioner (Ashu) and others and it was received by VB on March 2, 2022. After examining the contents of the complaint on June 13, it was marked for verification, said Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu, senior superintendent of police (VB, Ludhiana range) in response to the plea filed by Ashu.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed the government in Punjab in mid-March.
Ashu had approached high court seeking directions to state police to conduct a “fair and proper inquiry” into corruption allegations against him and grant him opportunity of hearing before registration of a criminal case. The plea further demanded that he be given seven-day notice in the event of police’s plan to arrest him. He had claimed that the investigation is result of political vendetta by the AAP government.
The affidavit of VB further says that prime facie existence of material in the allegations levelled in the complaint are of amendment in labour, cartage and transportation policy for selected people, allotment of tender at higher rates instead of basic rates to their near and dear contractors while accepting forged documents in support of tenders and collection of bribe money by the petitioner through his agents in pursuance of criminal conspiracy of one another, which are being verified by the bureau, it added.
Denying allegations of “revengeful political vendetta”, the affidavit further says the scope of Section 17 A, of the Prevention of Corruption Act is specifically confined to any recommendation made or decision taken by the public servant, which alone falls within the protection under section 17A. The case of offences like misappropriation of funds, frauds, falsification of accounts, criminal breach of trust etc cannot be covered by the protection under Section 17A, because they do not involve any decision or recommendation at all, the affidavit says, arguing that his case was not covered under this section of PC Act, wherein prior sanction from the competent authority is required before initiating a probe.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
