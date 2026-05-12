Country became ‘vishwachela’, not ‘vishwaguru’, under Modi: Punjab CM

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that “by blindly following directions from the White House”, the nation’s had become “vishwachela” instead of “vishwaguru”. The Punjab chief minister was in Sangrur, where he joined the congregation at Sangrur’s Gurdwara Jyotisar Sahib to offer prayers and express gratitude for getting the opportunity to enact the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act 2026. (HT)

Mann’s remarks came a day after the Prime Minister urged citizens to save fuel, avoid gold purchases and work from home amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

“It has become evident that the strings of the country are today being controlled by the White House, with major decisions taken only after its consent. Even during issues like the India-Pakistan conflict, the outcome was pronounced by US authorities, raising serious concerns regarding the sovereignty of the country,” he said while speaking to media in Sangrur.

Responding to a question regarding the PM’s recent appeals, Mann quipped the “master of jumlas” should share the truth before the nation.

The chief minister was in Sangrur, where he joined the congregation at Sangrur’s Gurdwara Jyotisar Sahib to offer prayers and express gratitude for getting the opportunity to enact the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act 2026.

Addressing the media after the prayers, Mann said the entire sangat across Punjab was expressing happiness over passing of the historic anti-sacrilege legislation.

He asserted that the stringent law had brought immense relief and satisfaction to the Panth, and will ensure that no one dared commit “beadbi” of Guru Granth Sahib again.

He said people from every corner of Punjab were organising thanksgiving prayers after the enactment of the law because the legislation deeply resonated with the sentiments of the people, adding that he had been receiving numerous invitations daily to attend such gatherings.

Targeting the Centre’s economic policies, the chief minister said despite tall claims regarding “Make in India”, policies like allowing FDI even in the defence sector had weakened the country’s interests. He cautioned that the proposed India-US trade agreement could inflict serious damage on the Indian agriculture and adversely impact farmers.

Speaking about the ED raids in Punjab, Mann said the central agency was being blatantly misused by the Union government to arm-twist political opponents. He stated that the ED had been reduced to a tool for threatening leaders of rival parties and suppressing democracy.

“Punjabis have never bowed before such pressure tactics. The brave and wise people of Punjab will give a befitting reply to these attempts,” the chief minister affirmed.

Granthis body fetes CM

Chandigarh The Baba Budha Ji International Gurmat Granthi Sabha, the apex body of granthis, on Monday felicitated chief minister Bhagwant Mann for enacting the stringent anti-sacrilege legislation.

A delegation of the sabha, led by national president Baljinder Singh Chhanna, honoured the chief minister with a siropa as a mark of gratitude and respect.

The office-bearers said repeated incidents of beadbi in Punjab over the years had deeply hurt the Panth, and the enactment of a strict law against desecration had provided a strong sense of justice and reassurance to the Sikh community.