Covid: Chandigarh tricity’s active cases cross 1,000 mark
Tricity’s active caseload shot past the 1,000 mark on Saturday, with 216 people testing positive, highest in three weeks.
Chandigarh reported 88 fresh infections, compared to 80 the day before. In Mohali, the figure rose from 57 to 63 and from 40 to 65 in Panchkula.
This took tricity’s active cases to 1,084, highest since June 30.
The number of positive patients in Chandigarh reached 500, a first in two weeks. As many as 361 people are infected in Mohali and another 223 in Panchkula.
The people found infected in Chandigarh on Saturday are residents of Sectors 2, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 32, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 45, 46, 48, 51, 55, 56 and 38 (West), Burail, Dadumajra, Dhanas, Faidan, Hallomajra, Khuda Alisher, Kishangarh, Maloya, Mauli Jagran and Ram Darbar.
In Mohali district, a total of 22 cases were detected in Mohali city, 21 in Kharar and 20 in Dera Bassi.
Chandigarh: MACT awards ₹19-lakh relief to kin of 33-year-old road mishap victim
Over three years after a 33-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Ambala, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, awarded The deceased, Avtar Singh's family a compensation of ₹19.88 lakh. In their petition, his mother Surinder Kaur, wife Rajvinder Kaur and two children, all residents of Shahpur village, Ambala, submitted that in May 2019, Avtar was walking to work on the left lane of the Amritsar-Delhi national highway.
ICAI CA final results: Panipat’s Anjali is state topper
Anjali Goyal, 21, from Panipat has secured the 7th position in the country in the final exam conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the results of which were declared on Friday. She has secured 600 marks in total out of 800 marks. Anjali will be the fourth CA from the family as her father Vimal Goyal, mother Rajni Goyal and elder brother Akhil Goyal are also chartered accountants.
Rail track uprooted near Hisar thermal plant; SFJ takes responsibility
Miscreants on Saturday uprooted the railway line near the thermal power plant at Hisar's Khedar village. This line is being used to carry coal to the plant. Later, the banned Sikhs for Justice organisation took the responsibility for the act by releasing a video. The accused also wrote 'Khalistan zindabad' in Punjabi on a wall near the railway line. The incident occurred in the morning hours of Saturday.
Bulk water to cost more in Haryana from August 1
Effecting an upward revision of tariff for bulk usage of surface water, the Haryana Water Resources Authority has ordered a 300% hike for drinking water, including the bulk supply to railways and the army. A cubic metre equals 1,000 litres of water. “Unless the retail water charges of the public health engineering department are increased, the common man won't get affected," said an official. A kilolitre has 1,000 litres.
Four booked in Chandigarh for duping 3 men on pretext of sending them abroad
Four travel consultants were booked for duping three men on the pretext of sending them abroad on Friday. In the first case, the victims, Manjit Kumar and Ravi of Jind, accused consultants Mandeep Singh and Pawan Kumar, who have an office in Sector 34, of duping them of ₹ 15.5 lakh on the pretext of sending them to Switzerland.
