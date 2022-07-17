Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid: Chandigarh tricity’s active cases cross 1,000 mark
216 people tested positive in Chandigarh tricity on Saturday, taking its active cases to 1,084, highest since June 30
The number of positive patients in Chandigarh reached 500, a first in two weeks. (Reuters File Photo)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 03:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

Tricity’s active caseload shot past the 1,000 mark on Saturday, with 216 people testing positive, highest in three weeks.

Chandigarh reported 88 fresh infections, compared to 80 the day before. In Mohali, the figure rose from 57 to 63 and from 40 to 65 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh reported 88 fresh infections, compared to 80 the day before. (HT)
This took tricity’s active cases to 1,084, highest since June 30.

The number of positive patients in Chandigarh reached 500, a first in two weeks. As many as 361 people are infected in Mohali and another 223 in Panchkula.

The people found infected in Chandigarh on Saturday are residents of Sectors 2, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 32, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 45, 46, 48, 51, 55, 56 and 38 (West), Burail, Dadumajra, Dhanas, Faidan, Hallomajra, Khuda Alisher, Kishangarh, Maloya, Mauli Jagran and Ram Darbar.

In Mohali district, a total of 22 cases were detected in Mohali city, 21 in Kharar and 20 in Dera Bassi.

