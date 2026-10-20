Crumbling walls, no toilets: Post office awaits repairs for over 5 years

Administrative apathy spanning over five years has left the post office building in village Bhattiyan near Ludhiana in a dilapidated state, marked by crumbling infrastructure, cracked walls, and an absence of basic sanitation facilities. Damaged walls and poor condition of Bhattiyan Village post office in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The worsening condition of the premises has severely impacted daily operations and staff safety.

Vijay, a postman stationed at the facility, said that the building had gone without repairs for years, forcing staff to shift their seating arrangements due to damaged, unsafe walls.

“The condition is very bad. The building has not been repaired for years and the walls are damaged. It is unsafe and we had to shift our seating arrangements. There has been no improvement so far,” he said.

The complete lack of proper sanitation amenities, including the absence of a functional flush system, leave both employees and visitors in distress. The condition has raised concerns about the maintenance of the public facility.

Village sarpanch Veer Das said despite multiple representations sent to the authorities and a formal letter addressed to local MLA Jiwan Singh Sangowal seeking urgent intervention, the building continues to await maintenance.

Though repeated calls and texts to local MLA Jiwan Singh Sangowal could not elicit a response.

Superintendent of posts Prashant Singla said no formal complaints regarding the building’s condition had been brought to his notice. “We will look into the matter and take action as soon as possible,” he said.