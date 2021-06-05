Death audit prompts HP govt to change guidelines for Covid management

One the basis of death audit carried out in Himachal, the state clinical team has inferred that there was delayed presentation of Covid patients to the health facilities due to fear of quarantine, social stigma and taking common cold lightly.

Also, there have been few instances of late referral. Director, National Health Mission, Dr Nipun Jindal, said keeping in view the above facts, it has been directed that comorbid patients will be admitted to dedicated Covid care centre (controlled comorbidities) and dedicated Covid health centre (uncontrolled comorbidities) with intense monitoring and early recognition of a dip in oxygen saturation and/or breathing problems.

He said that in order to avoid exposure of comorbid patients during their routine hospital visits, it is advised that the comorbid and aged population should use the services of tele-consultation by e-sanjeevani OPD.

“If such patients come to hospitals, they should be prescribed medicines for underlying comorbidities for at least three months,” he said.

He said the Covid patients in home isolation should register themselves on Himachal Covid care app for regular follow up.

These patients should be aware of the drugs like doses, frequency of intake, timing of intake, infection control practices, modalities and frequency of monitoring, the doctor said.

It has been directed that facilities like a dedicated central desk can be established, which should be manned 24×7 with dedicated personnel for the timely referral and intensive and focused IEC activities should be done to create awareness in the public.

“The doctors involved in Covid-19 patient’s care have been directed to attend the regular update,” said Dr Jindal.

State clinical team issues guidelines for use of remdesivir, steroids

In the wake crisis of remdesivir stock in the market due to its indiscriminate use, the state clinical team has issued guidelines of the anti-viral drug.

Dr Jindal said the state clinical team suggested the remdesivir may be considered only for patients with moderate to severe Covid cases requiring supplement oxygen and has no medical history of kidney or liver dysfunction.

The patients who receive this drug should be within 10 days of onset of disease, said Dr Jindal, adding that it should not be used in patients who are not on oxygen support or are in home settings.

He urged the public not to attempt to procure or administer remdesivir at home.