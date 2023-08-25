Waterlogging delays girdawari process in KapRurthala villages

The process of special girdawari in the certain flood-hit villages of mand area, adjacent to Beas, in Kapurthala district has been delayed due to the accumulation of water. Kapurthala villages bore the brunt of floods twice, first due to swollen Sutlej and then due to Beas last week.

As a result, Kapurthala district has not been added to the list of 16 other districts, which were recently provided with a flood-relief package of ₹186.12 crore by the state government.

The district administration, however, clarified that it has received funds to the tune of ₹2.50 crore to tackle exigency arising out of the flood situation in the district.

Deputy commissioner Capt Karnail Singh said that the special girdawari was going on across the district to assess the actual loss but it was not being done in some areas that were inundated after recent rains and release of excess water from Pong Dam.

“The revenue teams were visiting the accessible places to get details of damage caused to houses, livestock and standing crops in the mand area,” DC said.

He added that as per broad assessment, the loss would amount to over ₹30 crore.

“The final figure will be reported once the ongoing girdawari is completed. The people in the affected areas should report the genuine loss as the inspection would also take place to check the veracity of the claims,” he said.

The DC added that the state government had given a sum of ₹2.50 crore for relief, rescues and welfare measures. “We are using these funds for the welfare and relief works in the mand area and affected villages of Sultanpur Lodhi, Bholath and Kapurthala sub-divisions. After compilation of the final report related to losses, the state government will provide requisite funds,” the DC said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi Rana Inder Partap Singh said step-motherly treatment was being meted out to Kapurthala district.

“Kapurthala villages bore the brunt of floods twice, first due to swollen Sutlej and then due to Beas last week. The state government has not allocated even a single penny as compensation to the farmers,” he said.

The MLA added that the neighbouring district, which also witnessed floods along with Kapurthala in July, has been provided with funds of nearly ₹8.58 crore as compensation to be disbursed among flood-hit people.

