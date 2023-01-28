Delegates to get a taste of polo before G20 Summit in Chandigarh

Along with a detailed tour of Chandigarh’s popular locations, the UT administration has also planned a polo match for the delegates arriving in the city for the G20 Summit.

A day before the first meeting of the International Financial Architecture Working Group on January 30-31 at Hotel Lalit, the delegates will enjoy the exhibition polo match at Indian Reserve Battalion ground at Sarangpur on January 29 . The match will be played from 3 pm to 5 pm.

As many as 170 delegates, including representatives of G20 countries, guest countries and international organisations, will be participating in the two-day meeting.

To ensure their comfortable stay, the administration has arranged for five-star lodging in various hotels, including Hotel Lalit, Hotel Hyatt at Industrial Area and Hotel JW Marriot in Sector 35, that have also been decorated with souvenirs and paintings depicting the City Beautiful.

Besides, 72 SUVs and cars have been hired for their smooth commute around the city during their stay.

An official said guides well-versed with various languages will accompany the visitors while they visit Chandigarh’s famous sites, including Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake and Capitol Complex.

The administration has also decked out various roundabouts with flags of different participating countries.

Apart from this, the UT engineering department and municipal corporation have already beautified notable locations that the delegates will be visiting.

Established in 1999 in response to several world economic crises, the G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

The G20 Summit is held annually under a rotating presidency that rests with India for 2023.

Along with the G20 nations, India’s special invitee guest countries are Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the UAE.

After a series of meetings across the country through the year, the 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will be held in New Delhi in September.

