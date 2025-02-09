Delhi chose a double-engine govt: Jai Ram Thakur

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said that the people of Delhi have reaffirmed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of good governance and development by giving the BJP a massive mandate. Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said that the people of Delhi have reaffirmed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of good governance and development by giving the BJP a massive mandate. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)

He further stated that the people of Delhi have chosen a double-engine government, ensuring stability and effective administration. In contrast, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) promoted “politics of deceit, anarchy, theatrics, and baseless allegations”. However, the voters have rejected this approach and embraced the governance model led by the PM.

Jai Ram emphasised that for a long time, Delhi was plagued by an atmosphere of instability and mismanagement, which has now come to an end. He criticised AAP, stating that the party, which was initially formed to fight against corruption, has ultimately “drowned in it”.

He took aim at the Congress, stating that the election results have made the people’s stance on the party crystal clear. He accused Congress of employing deceptive tactics, making false promises, inciting fear, and attempting to divide the public. However, he said, the people have rejected such politics, leaving Congress completely wiped out from the capital. Even its prominent leaders failed to secure their deposits, marking a significant defeat for the party.