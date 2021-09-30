Delhi’s health facilities worst in country: Sukhbir

Reacting to the claims of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal, Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said he was not speaking truth on the health sector achievements of Delhi government.

“Information acquired under RTI reveals that health facilities in Delhi are the worst in the country,” said Sukhbir, in a media briefing here, after inducting former Rajya Sabha MP Varinder Singh Bajwa back into the SAD from the Congress party. He was offered the post of senior vice-president.

Reacting to the ‘guarantee’ given by Delhi CM during his visit to Ludhiana, Sukhbir said, “Kejriwal is simply repeating what was already announced by the SAD.”

He added that Kejriwal was trying to “befool Punjabis” with the failed mohalla-clinic model by promising 16,000 village clinics in Punjab. “He promised 1,000 mohalla clinics in Delhi but could open only 480 in six years, of which 270 have been already shut,” Sukhbir claimed.

Quoting information sought under the RTI, Sukhbir said the AAP government in Delhi had not added a single new hospital or a bed in existing hospitals. The national capital witnessed 25,000 Covid deaths and 103 doctors also lost their lives, he informed.

He also pointed out that Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) had to come to the rescue of people when the Kejriwal government was unable to provide oxygen to Covid patients.

When asked about the ongoing crisis in the state Congress unit, the SAD president said the fight was for the chief minister’s chair. “Navjot Sidhu wanted a rubber stamp CM; when new CM Charanjit Singh Channi did not oblige, he resigned in a huff,” said Sukhbir.

Lashing out at the CM, Sukhbir said Channi never raised his voice against corruption, such as the SC Scholarship scam, and even now was not proceeding against former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot who was responsible for denying scholarships. Former ministers Bikram Singh Majithia and Daljit Singh Cheema were also present on the occasion.