The India Meteorological Department, Shimla, had issued an alert for dense fog at isolated places in Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Mandi districts over the next three days, even as dry weather is expected to prevail until November 28. Tourists enjoy the scenic view of the snow-capped peaks at Rohtang Pass, Manali, in Kullu. (ANI) more

The IMD said that in certain areas of Bilaspur, Mandi, and Hamirpur districts, visibility may drop to as low as 50 metres due to the fog.

“The impact is expected to be most significant during late night and early morning hours. Dense fog is anticipated around the Bhakra Dam in Bilaspur, the Balh and Sundernagar areas of Mandi, and several parts of Hamirpur. In light of this, motorists are advised to exercise caution. Reduced visibility on the roads due to fog may disrupt traffic. Consequently, drivers are advised to maintain lower speeds and use their fog lights,” the MeT department said in a statement.

Senior scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma said the weather would remain dry across the state from November 23 to November 28, with no significant rainfall expected during the period.

“The western disturbance that affected the region recently has moved away, and another weather system approaching the country is likely to bring high clouds to Himachal Pradesh but is not expected to cause rainfall in the state,” he said.

Gradual dip in daytime temps

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at around -3 degrees Celsius in the higher-altitude region of Kukumseri, while Keylong recorded -2 degrees Celsius. Tabo recorded a minimum temperature of around -1.3 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, temperatures in several other areas, including Solan, Bilaspur and Mandi, remained around normal levels.

Sharma said daytime temperatures were likely to remain near normal in most parts of the state. “A gradual decline in daytime temperatures is expected after November 27, with the mercury likely to fall by around two to four degrees Celsius in several areas,” he said.

75% less rainfall than normal in Nov

Rainfall in November has been 74% below normal. In the districts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Sirmaur, and Una, not a single drop of rain has fallen so far this month.

Rainfall deficits of 99% have been recorded in Kangra, followed by 98% in Mandi, 97% in Kullu, and 94% in Solan. Shimla has seen 88% less rainfall than normal.