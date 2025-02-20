Dhami turns down SAD’s request to withdraw resignation

Harjinder Singh Dhami declined the request of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders to take back his resignation on Wednesday. Daljit Singh Cheema among other senior leaders of SAD arrived at Dhami’s residence in Piplanwala, urging him to continue as the president. Dhami resigned on February 17 after Akal Takth Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh condemned the termination of services of Giani Harpreet Singh as Damdama Sahib Jathedar. Harjinder Singh Dhami

A special meeting of the executive committee of SGPC has been called on February 21 to take call on Dhami’s resignation.

Along with Cheema, Hira Singh Gabria, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Gurbachan Singh Babbehali, Jarnail Singh Wahid, Varinder Singh Bajwa and Jatinder Singh Lally Bajwa spent around two hours at Dhami’s place but failed to convince him. Cheema said that they had come to understand the circumstances under which Dhami had tendered his resignation. “Dhami saab chose to resign due to mental agony. He has taken a few things to heart due to which he resigned all a sudden”, he added.

Dhami said that his decision to quit came on moral grounds. “I was committed to the Akal Takht and after Jathedar Raghbir Singh condemned SGPC’s decision on Giani Harpreet Singh, I saw no point in continuing as SGPC’s president,” said Dhami. Further Dhami has also written to the Akal Takht Jathedar to relieve him as head of the seven-member committee constituted to supervise the membership drive of the SAD. “As SGPC head I tried to do the best for the ‘panth’. In the present situation, I do not want to continue, and I hope that my decision is respected and accepted”, said Dhami. Meanwhile Dhami has resumed his law practice in the district courts. “In my absence, my juniors had been handling the cases. Now, I want to devote my whole attention to my law career”, he added.