Diagnosed Chandigarh’s issues in first 100 days as MP, says Manish Tewari

Member of Parliament Manish Tewari on Wednesday called his first 100 days as an elected representative of the Union Territory a “diagnostic test” that helped him understood key issues of the city and its periphery. Manish Tewari said his endeavour will be to find a resolution and work towards fulfilling the promises his party had made in its poll manifesto. (HT File)

“These three months have been a reality check, as there was so much ambiguity over the last two decades over issues concerning Chandigarh,” said Tewari, adding, “It is only now that we know the stand of the Chandigarh administration and the Centre over the issues.”

He said his endeavour will be to find a resolution and work towards fulfilling the promises his party had made in its poll manifesto.

He listed five “legacy issues” that he has raised since his election, including share-wise sale of property (currently not allowed), ownership rights of people living in resettlement colonies, extension of Lal Dora, need-based changes in CHB houses, and multiple problems related to group housing societies.

Tewari said he was acutely conscious of the fact that he was an opposition MP of a federally administered territory. “The problems and issues are not to be looked at through a political prism,” he added.