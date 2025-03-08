Doctor, her husband booked as woman dies post delivery in Patiala

Police on Friday booked a doctor and her husband, who helped her run a private clinic in Patiala’s Bahadurgarh town, for medical negligence after a 24-year-old woman died hours after delivering a baby. The family members alleged that the victim, Lakhwinder Kaur, had complained of severe pain after delivery. (HT File)

The victim’s family members alleged that the victim, Lakhwinder Kaur, had complained of severe pain after delivery. Following this, the family requested the doctor to allow them to take her to Government Rajindra Hospital, a tertiary care institute. But the doctor asked the victim’s husband to arrange blood from the blood bank of a private hospital (Vardhman Hospital). By the time he returned, the victim had succumbed.

Based on the family’s complaint, the couple, who run Wadi’s Hospital, have been booked under Section 106 (1) (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Dharinder Verma, station house officer, Sadar Police station, said, “We have not arrested the doctor or her husband, who helped run the clinic, so far. We are probing the matter.”

When asked if the accused doctor was qualified or not, the SHO said that it was part of the investigation.

The Patiala health department has also initiated inquiry into this maternal death.

The victim’s husband, Harinder Singh, said, “My wife has died because of medical negligence by the doctor. We want that the doctor’s licence to be cancelled.”

Notably, Punjab has been struggling for many years to improve its Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) — a key health indicator of mothers. The state’s MMR, as per the Punjab health department data, continues to remain significantly higher than the national average of 97. Ironically, Punjab is among 11 high-burden states, alongside Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Haryana, that have reported elevated maternal mortality rates.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Jagpalinder Singh, said, “We have already sought the medical records of the deceased mother from the private clinic. We are also investigating the matter. Besides, a maternal death audit will also be done.”